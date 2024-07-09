Kerala aims to become country’s AI hub through international conclave

KOCHI: Aiming to boost innovation and transformative technology, the country’s first international GenAI conclave will be held at Lulu Grand Hyatt Bolgatty International Convention Centre in Kochi on Thursday and Friday.

The two-day conclave, organised by the state government in collaboration with IBM, envisages catalysing economic growth and driving forth the state’s vision for Industry 4.0-readiness.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the conclave, which will bring together industry leaders, policy makers and innovators to explore the transformative potential of AI and its impact on society and the economy.

Organisers envisage the event to be a significant milestone in advancing AI in Kerala and the rest of the country.

Speaking to TNIE, Minister for Industries, Coir and Law P Rajeeve said, “The conclave is an opportunity for all sectors, including startups, technocrats, and investors, to assemble and discuss the possibilities of GenAI. We are trying to make Kerala a hub for AI in the country. This initiative of the state government aims to transform Kerala into a knowledge-based economy and a hub of knowledge-based industries.”

In his Facebook post, the minister highlighted the huge interest that the conclave has generated.

He wrote, “The registration process had to be stopped after the number of requests crossed 5,000. However, the function will be live-streamed.”

The flagship event will see around 1,000 delegates exchanging ideas and insights to transform Kerala into an AI destination, said the minister.

The conclave will also feature a diverse array of attendees, including developers, business leaders, universities and students, media and analysts, government officials, IBM clients and its partners.

The programme chart promises a captivating blend of keynote addresses, panel discussions and interactive sessions, including an innovative developer “playground” where attendees can explore the latest advancements in AI technology first-hand.

As a lead-up to the conclave, two pre-event hackathons -- one of university students and other for local startups – were held on the WatsonX platform.

The winners will be rewarded and recognised at the conclave.