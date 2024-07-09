Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan signs delimitation bills

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major relief to the state government, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has signed the Kerala Municipality (Second Amendment) Bill and the Kerala Panchayat Raj (Second Amendment) Bill.

The bills aimed at the delimitation of local body wards were passed by the assembly in the ongoing session without any discussion or being referred to the subject committee of the House. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan had asked the governor not to accord sanction to the bills.

The Congress Parliamentary Party secretary A P Anil Kumar had written to the governor not to sanction the bills.

“The government’s action to hastily pass the bill, contrary to what was specified in the agenda and without leaving them for the consideration of the subject committee is against the basic tenets of natural justice of hearing the other side,” Anil Kumar said in the letter submitted on behalf of the UDF.

“The Leader of Opposition had registered the protest in writing with the speaker, against denying the opposition members their rights to voice views on the bills. Though the speaker agreed with the opposition contention, the point of order moved in this regard was settled by the speaker,” the letter said.

LSG Minister M B Rajesh, however, defended the passing of the bills without discussion.

According to him, amendment bills were earlier discussed in the House and examined by the subject

committee before being passed in 2020. However, follow up action could not be taken because of the Covid outbreak, he said.