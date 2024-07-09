Kerala govt has set target to provide housing to all SC, ST families: O R Kelu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minister for SC, ST Welfare O R Kelu has said that the state government has set a target to ensure housing to all Scheduled Caste and Tribe families. The government has allocated Rs 440 crore for the same.

The minister said the target will be achieved through various housing schemes. Houses that require renovation will be included in the SAFE programme which will be expanded with the participation of local self-government institutions. The Padanamuri project will also be expanded. More internship and work experience facilities with honorariums will be provided at the government level. The Training for Career Excellence (TRACE) project will be expanded to the sectors of animal husbandry, fisheries, journalism, media, MBA and library science.

Meanwhile, the government is taking efforts to conduct a special recruitment of ST youths to the excise department. Earlier, 500 tribal personnel were appointed as forest beat officers through the Public Service Commission. The government will also provide education scholarships to 11 lakh students.

The government will also be prioritising provision of house, road, water and power connections to all SC and ST families. More work days will be provided to them through the MGNREGS.