'Major erosion in mass base; Urgent need for correction,' says CPM leader MA Baby

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Citing the vote flow to the BJP as a major concern, senior CPM leader MA Baby has urged the Left to go in for immediate course correction. The Left has suffered major erosion and leakage in not only its mass base, but also in its scope of influence, observed the CPM Politburo member in an article.

"The Communists and the Left can never stay away from its duty to rectify lapses through internal discussions. Unless the Left identifies its mistakes and weaknesses through microscopic evaluation and corrects itself, regressive forces and their accompanying media would be more than elated over the same, as it would prove convenient for them," said Baby in his article in Pachakuthira magazine.

Though the Communists and the Left front indulge in both Parliamentary and non-Parliamentary ways of agitation, the current setbacks in the Lok Sabha election is highly serious in nature. Baby goes on to narrate the performance of Communists and other left parties in the Lok Sabha, right from the first LS polls.

Not just electoral defeats, but erosion and leakage of its mass influence even in Left strongholds, its impact and responses, too need to be examined in detail. There could be political aspects, organisational reasons, issues related to government, lifestyle related matters, in addition to words and deeds while interacting with the masses, observed the senior leader. These are all part of the rectification process laid down in reports of CPM conferences and organisational plenums. Though it has been implemented to a certain extent, there's more to be done. More corrections are required, with rectification being a continuous process.

The CPM PB member observed that the BJP winning a seat in Thrissur was a major setback. It's evident that the major vote erosion from Congress has gone to the BJP. However the vote flow to BJP from different parties including the CPM, even in Kerala, is a concerning trend.

Compared to 2014, BJP's vote share has doubled, he observed while stressing the need for necessary corrections. The same trend is visible more or less in other southern states too. It shows that communalisation and influence of right wing forces are increasing.

The Left should continue with agitations to win back the trust of the masses as well as regain the influence it wielded in society. The Left would be able to win back its mass base only through honest and transparent self criticism.

However, while indulging in the same, the Left should also be able to expose and resist deliberate campaigns by right wing forces and vested interests. Such false campaigns and propaganda too have played a role in the recent electoral setback. This doesn't in any way imply that there should be any kind of reluctance in correcting genuine lapses.

Learning from the people and teaching them are equally important. "Giving a patient hearing to the people is as important as talking to them. Making necessary corrections based on the right criticism is important," he pointed out.

The Left government had drawn severe flak at the party committee meets. Later the central committee too underscored the need for urgent corrective measures. A slew of leaders including central committee member Thomas Isaac had come out in the open suggesting corrective measures.