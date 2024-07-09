Rotavirus, astrovirus behind DLF diarrhoea outbreak, says Veena George

KOCHI: The presence of rotavirus and astrovirus in drinking water caused the diarrhoea outbreak at DLF New Town Heights, Kakkanad, said Health Minister Veena George. “Water in the overhead tank and water supplied to the complex from the treatment plant were not chlorinated and treated properly,” she said in reply to a question in the assembly. As many as 495 people were affected by the outbreak that happened in the last of June.

“We have assessed that the presence of rotavirus and astrovirus in the water led to the outbreak of diarrhoeal diseases in the DLF New Heights tower complex. The presence of coliform bacteria was confirmed in the water samples collected from various blocks of the apartment complex. It has also been found that the water in the overhead tank and the treatment plant were not properly chlorinated or treated,” she said in response to questions raised by members Kurukkoli Moideen, A K M Ashraf, P Abdul Hameed and Manjalamkuzhi Ali on Monday.

Forty-six samples of water from various sources were sent for testing following the outbreak of diarrhoea and the presence of coliform was detected in 19 of the samples for which results were received.