Sight to behold, bypass flowers add safety touch

KOCHI: As one enters the Kochi bypass from Aroor, you’re welcomed by blooming flowering plants such as tecoma stans, bougainvillea, strelitzia, and crape jasmine. The eye candy, which also serves to calm the nerves of road users, extends all the way up to Padivattom.

Besides achieving the primary objective of providing a shield from the blinding headlights of oncoming vehicles at night, Kochi-Aroor Tollways Pvt Ltd, which maintains the nearly 17km stretch, opted for flowering plants on the NH 66 median to add an aesthetic touch.

“Rain or shine, the plants are taken care of on a daily basis. Tecoma stans come in shades of yellow but bougainvillea flowers display a stunning array of two to three colours. Though the crape jasmine mainly blooms in spring, the flowers appear sporadically all year. We’ve dedicated staff for their regular maintenance,” Sahadevan Nambiar, CEO, said.

Earlier, there were nerium oleander (arali) plants as well, but the same has been entirely replaced. Authorities vouch it has nothing to do with the recent incident in which a woman had died reportedly after chewing the leaf and flower of the plant species. “The (arali) were there for a long time but there were no more blooming flowers,” he pointed out.

The plants are regularly trimmed to maintain a uniform height of 4.5ft.

The firm, which acts as the operation, maintenance and tolling (OMT) custodian, meets the maintenance cost out of its pocket.

Except during monsoon, it requires three to four tanker loads to water the entire stretch. “It costs Rs 5,000 for one load [of 36,000 litres]. Then there is the labour cost (Rs 900 per person per day). But we do it out of passion,” Sahadevan said.

Trees also dot the stretch. “We don’t want to cut them down, but the trees do turn out to be a headache during the monsoon season. The leaves they shed end up blocking the rainwater drains. Our 18-member staff [all in-house] would then swing into action, even in the middle of the night, to clear the drains so as to avoid waterlogging. We’re proud to say that even when most of Kochi was flooded during the recent heavy rains, the stretch was free of any such issues,” he said.

The tenure of the agency, which has been in charge for the last nine years, is set to end in September.

“If we’re not given an extension, I hope our successor will continue to maintain the flowers,” Sahadevan added.