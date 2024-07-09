Yesteryear volleyball star Neyyassery Jose dies

KOCHI: Former international volleyball player C K Ouseph (78), known as Neyyassery Jose, passed away on Monday. He felt unwell during evening walk in Neyyassery and was taken to a hospital in Thodupuzha, where he breathed his last.

A former Kerala captain, Jose represented the state for over a decade. He became part of the FACT volleyball team after being invited to it by then captain M A Kuriakose while working with the Railways.

Jose served as the coach of FACT School and Ernakulam district volleyball team. He is the sixth son of Kuriakose and Elikutty couple of Neyyassery, Idukki. While a student at St Joseph’s High School, Karimannur, he excelled in athletics too and was the district champion in pole vault, high jump, and triple jump, besides track events.

Jose, unmarried, is survived by siblings George, Rosakutty, and Mary. The funeral will be held at 10.30am on Wednesday at St Sebastian’s Church, Neyyassery.