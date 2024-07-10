Internal dissent: CPI questions LDF's future in Kerala politics

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPI state council that began its Lok Sabha elections review on Tuesday saw a section of leaders questioning the very relevance of the LDF. “If this situation (setbacks in back-to-back LS elections) continues, why should the LDF exist? Now, even the BJP president is saying that the political condition in the state favours them,” said a leader who spoke at the council.

Some of them questioned the way in which the erosion in community base vote is discussed. “If Nair, Ezhava community votes had eroded, then where have the Left’s class votes gone?,” asked a leader. Social engineering is not the agenda of the LDF. The LDF government has neglected the traditional workers in the coir, weaving, fishing and cashew sectors. Their welfare pensions and monetary benefits are not distributed. Then why should these classes vote for LDF, wondered another leader.

While some members criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s style of functioning, some others opined that it is not important that Pinarayi should change his style. “The issue is the position of the Left. The LDF has lost the character of the Left,” said a leader. The ‘Nava Kerala Sadas’ had failed to deliver, they felt. No action was taken on the petitions submitted by the public to the CM in the journey. The leaders did not spare the civil supplies and agriculture ministries held by the CPI.