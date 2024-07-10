Kerala HC criticizes MVD for inaction against reckless driver Akash Thillankeri

KOCHI : The Kerala High Court strongly criticised the motor vehicle department (MVD) on Tuesday for failing to take action against Akash Thillankari, who has been accused in several criminal cases, for recklessly driving a modified four-wheeler on the roads in Wayanad. During the court session, a video of the incident was shown, depicting the use of a heavily modified jeep without proper registration and emitting thick smoke. The vehicle was also observed to have wide tyres protruding from the mudguards. The court instructed the government pleader to submit a report regarding the use of the four-wheeler and directed the Enforcement Officer to seize the vehicle, if necessary, with police assistance.

MVD books owner, levies Rs 45,000 fine

Hours after HC took exception to the viral video, the motor vehicle department (MVD) acted swiftly, booking the vehicle owner and levying a fine of Rs 45,000. It recommended the suspension of registration certificate of the vehicle. Jeep owner Sulaiman, of Malappuram, was charged with 9 offences, including that for permitting Thillankery to ride the vehicle without a licence, according to MVD sources.