Kerala Opposition stages walkout, highlights back-to-back incidents of attacks against women

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Legislative Assembly witnessed stormy scenes after Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) legislator KK Rema raised the issue of constant incidents of attacks against women and children.

The legislature mentioned various incidents including the recent incident at Thaikkattuserry where a 19-year-old dalit girl was allegedly attacked by SFI activists.

Women and Child Development Minister Veena George maintained that the government will take stringent action against perpetrators of the crime, irrespective of their political affiliations.

Veena George replied to the notice for adjournment motion on behalf of the Chief Minister. The Opposition staged a walkout protesting against the government's decision not to allow discussion on the issue