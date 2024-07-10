Kerala Opposition stages walkout, highlights back-to-back incidents of attacks against women

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Legislative Assembly witnessed stormy scenes after Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) legislator KK Rema raised the issue of constant incidents of attacks against women and children.
The legislature mentioned various incidents including the recent incident at Thaikkattuserry where a 19-year-old dalit girl was allegedly attacked by SFI activists.
Women and Child Development Minister Veena George maintained that the government will take stringent action against perpetrators of the crime, irrespective of their political affiliations.
Veena George replied to the notice for adjournment motion on behalf of the Chief Minister. The Opposition staged a walkout protesting against the government's decision not to allow discussion on the issue
Seeking leave for the adjournment motion, Rema raised the issue of women's safety, citing different incidents.
She pointed out various incidents including an attack on a Dalit girl in Thaikkattuserry, the incident in CUSAT where the students welfare director came under a cloud of smoke, an SFI leader who posted photos of girl students on porn sites walking away with station bail within 15 minutes of his arrest and Kerala Cricket Association coach sexually harassing sportswomen.
When Rema compared the case against the KCA cricket coach with that of Brij Bhushan, former Wrestling Federation of India chief, members from the treasury bench including fisheries minister Saji Cherian, V Joy and M Noushad tried to interrupt her.
Rema also recalled the Vandiperiyar and Walayar twin murder incidents, the actor abduction case and the Hema Commission report which is yet to be made public.
“There has been a surge in the number of POCSO cases. Hence more fast-track special courts have to be implemented by the state government,” said Rema.
Meanwhile, Aroor MLA Daleema informed the Assembly that a police case was registered against Shaiju, a suspect in the attack against the girl in Thaikkattuserry.
When Veena replied to the adjournment motion she categorically stated that the Left government has only one position as far as women's safety is concerned - stringent action against perpetrators.
“A case already has been filed in the Thaikkattuserry case. Also, two culprits were arrested. The Police investigation is in its final stages on the CUSAT case. Six cases were charged against the KCA coach,” said Veena George.
She also lashed out at the Opposition for the anti-women remarks made against senior CPM leader KK Shailaja by an RMP leader.
Veena maintained that just because the RMP leader apologised doesn't mean that the issue has been resolved. Opposition MLAs including Rema tried to disrupt her speech then.
Opposition Leader V D Satheesan pointed at grave delay on the part of police in the Thaikkattuserry case. The police only acted after 48 hours when the media highlighted atrocities against the woman.
“The police station should be shut down. The main culprit is yet to be arrested in the case. No arrests were made in the Cusat issue. Student welfare director Dr Baby has been given a promotion with UGC salary scale against the law," said Satheesan.
He also took a jibe at Veena George for giving a rousing reception to a KAPPA convict who was slapped with 12 criminal cases against him. With the Leader of the Opposition unleashing a scathing attack against the government, ruling front legislators shouted slogans and tried to disrupt the proceedings.
The Speaker had to continuously urge the LDF legislators to keep quiet. Satheesan also asked the CPI legislators about their stance on the issue of SFI activists attacking an AISF woman leader.