THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Days after the death of a youth with symptoms of cholera, his hostel mate tested positive for the highly contagious disease on Tuesday. Fifteen other inmates of the Sree Karunya Mission Charitable School Society hostel in Neyyattinkara, Thiruvananthapuram, have been hospitalised with symptoms of cholera.

“Cholera has been confirmed in the (10-year-old) student admitted at SAT hospital. The report has been handed over to the government. Other inmates of the hostel have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital and government hospitals at Parassala and Nemom with symptoms of cholera,” Thiruvananthapuram DMO Bindu Mohan said.

On July 4, hostel inmate Anu, hailing from Vithura, had a bout of vomiting and diarrhoea.

The school authorities first thought he was suffering from food poisoning. He was admitted to the Neyyattinkara General Hospital the same day. But he died the next day. The last death due to cholera in Kerala was reported in 2017. Samples of four students who exhibited its symptoms, but are yet to begin treatment, were sent for testing, health department sources said.

Those who went home before cholera was confirmed have been tracked. If they or their family members show any symptoms, their samples will be tested and treatment provided. There are 65 students in the hostel, and the school authorities have advised parents to take them home. The school has been closed for a week.

Health Minister Veena George said the isolation wards in Iranimuttom would be utilised if the number of patients increases. The state has reported nine confirmed and 11 suspected cholera infections this year.

Hospitalised

Fifteen inmates of the Sree Karunya Mission Charitable School Society hostel in Neyyattinkara, Thiruvanant-hapuram, have been hospit-alised with cholera symptoms

What is cholera?

A diarrhoeal disease caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. It can spread quickly if not taken care of. Even if the symptoms subside, there is a chance of transmission from the patient for a few days.

Cholera is usually spread through contaminated water and food.

Incubation period: a few hours to 5 days after the germs enter the body.

How to prevent cholera?