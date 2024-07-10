Opposition demands probe as bribery scandal rocks Kerala assembly

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The UDF members resorted to the rare move of holding a walkout during the submission alleging that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was trying to protect the partymen, who took bribes in connection with the appointment of PSC members.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan in his walkout speech directly pointed fingers at Pinarayi and said the latter was trying to settle the matter by paying back the cash that was received from a female doctor in Kozhikode. The CM in his strong-worded reply said the LDF governments never raised the number of posts of PSC members and the Opposition Leader was raising the allegations on the basis of his experience with the Congress’ style of functioning.

Satheesan moved the submission close on the heels of allegations that a CPM area committee member from Kozhikode took Rs 22 lakh from a female doctor offering her a PSC member’s post. Satheesan said those who reportedly committed the fraud took the names of CPM leaders, including PWD Minister P A Mohamed Riyas and CPM district secretary P Mohanan. Though anybody can take names of the leaders to commit fraud, in this case those who committed the fraud were close to the leaders.

Satheesan asked why the police did not register a case as the ones involved in the fraud had committed a criminal offence. “Such a big allegation came up, but why is it not being referred to the police? Taking money in the name of leaders is a criminal offence. Why did the police not register a case? An urgent probe is required on the matter,” he said.

Satheesan also reminded the house that similar allegations had come up against LDF coalition partners NCP, JDS and the INL. “If the CPM has kept the PSC member post for auction, then the coalition partners will do the same. If people who pay huge amounts as bribes become PSC members, what credibility is there for the interviews they conduct,” he asked.