Police continue investigation into family's death amid suicide speculations

KOCHI : The police on Tuesday said they were continuing with a comprehensive investigation into the deaths of four members of a family in a fire in their house at Angamaly, amid reports claiming it was a suicide. “The probe is going on. We are yet to come to any conclusion,” a senior police officer said.

Bineesh Kurian, 45, of Ayyampilly house, his wife Anumol, 40, and their children Jowana, 8, and Jeswin, 5, were charred to death after fire engulfed the bedroom of their house in Parakkulam, Angamaly, on the morning of June 8.

Speculations about it being a suicide cropped up after the probe team found a petrol can in the room where the fire began. The officer said the police found CCTV visuals of Bineesh purchasing petrol before the tragic incident. “Rather than arriving at the easiest conclusion, we are inspecting all angles,” said the officer. He, however, did not deny either possibilities – of the deaths being a suicide or the fire being caused by a short circuit.

While the four died, Bineesh’s mother Chinnamma, who was sleeping downstairs, saw the flames upstairs and sought help from neighbours. However, despite the efforts by neighbours to extinguish the fire, the four were charred to death. Later, suspicions of suicide arose citing that Bineesh, a trader in Angamaly, was under significant financial burden.