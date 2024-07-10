Vigilance court orders probe into alleged malpractice at Eeshwara Vilasam School, Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Vigilance special court has ordered an investigation into alleged malpractice at Parassala Koothali Eeshwara Vilasam Upper Primary School, where undue benefit of government grants and other funds were obtained by faking attendance.

Judge Rajakumara M V has directed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau to investigate the matter and submit a report within three months.

The order was issued on the complaint of Sunil Kumar, a social worker. Kumar alleged that the accused persons manipulated school records and showed an inflated student strength through bogus admissions to obtain noon meal allowance, book allowance and maintenance allowance.

He said following his complaint, the super check officer of the general education department conducted an inspection and found 68 fake admissions in the 2023-24 academic year.

The officer forwarded a report to the department’s internal vigilance wing, but no action was taken against the accused.

It was found that the deputy director of education also sent a report to the director of general education highlighting that the accused caused a loss of Rs 14,765 on account of book allowance and Rs 50,980 on account of meal allowance in 2023-24, said the complaint.