Kerala High Court denies bail to accused in international organ trafficking case

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of Sajith Shyam, one of the accused in a case registered in connection with suspected international human organ trafficking. The prosecution informed the court that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) proposed to take over the investigation since it had international ramifications.

The accused had operated an international organ trafficking by transporting youngsters from different parts of the country to hospitals in Iran by making them believe that they would be given a substantial amount for voluntarily donating their kidneys, added the prosecution.

Justice C S Dias observed that the allegation levelled against the accused was very serious and grave. If the allegations were true, it was a matter which required an in-depth investigation. The court which had gone through the report of the police and case diary said that there was prima facie material to show that there were monetary transactions and conversations over mobile phones between Madhu Jayakumar, the first accused who is absconding, and Sajith Shyam. Considering the serious and heinous nature of the crime, Sajith Shyam is not entitled to be released on bail.

The court added that the reasons stated by the Sessions Court for rejecting his bail plea were justifiable.