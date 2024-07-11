Prioritise payment of overdue benefits: MV Govindan

KOZHIKODE: Emphasising the importance of meeting the needs of the populace promptly, CPM state secretary M V Govindan has urged the state government to prioritise issues such as payment of pensions and overdue benefits. The failure of the government in providing benefits to the common man, including pension, became a reason for the setback in the Lok Sabha elections, he said.

Speaking at the Kerala State Karshaka Thozhilali Union district convention in Kozhikode on Wednesday, he pointed out that pensions due to 62 lakh people, as well as the DA for teachers, have not been fully paid. Benefits for weaker sections and workers in various sectors too remain pending, he said. “Due to the poor economic condition prevailing in the state, handloom workers, weavers, cashew workers and those in other sectors could not be given the benefits they deserve, which is all due to the hindrances caused by the Union government,” Govindan said.

Expressing concerns over the outcome of the recent elections in Kerala, he highlighted significant shifts in voting patterns and their implications. The CPM state secretary acknowledged that the LDF faced challenges during this election cycle, noting that votes traditionally cast for the LDF had instead gone to the BJP in many regions. He attributed this to unfavourable factors and a complex electoral landscape.

Of particular concern to Govindan was the consolidation of Muslim votes in the Malabar region, which he warned could have profound consequences.