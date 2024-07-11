Special council meet ends sans discussion on Thiruvananthapuram's pre-monsoon sanitation drive

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the capital is under the grip of communicable disease and facing recurring flooding; the special council met here on Wednesday to discuss the pre-monsoon sanitation drive and reeling issues faced by the city during the monsoon was disbursed without any solid discussion. The special council meeting was convened after a request from the BJP councillors to discuss the pre-monsoon sanitation drive and smart road works.

Interestingly, within a few minutes into the meeting, the Opposition and the ruling front indulged in political brick-batting and locked horns over petty politics. Heated arguments were exchanged between the political fronts on the poor performance of both BJP and LDF in the Lok Sabha polls instead of discussing the reeling issues faced by the citizens and other issues related to Smart City.

The ruling council criticised the BJP for repeatedly staging walkouts during meetings and council sessions and requesting a special council meeting. The BJP councillors came out into the well of the council hall when public works standing committee chairman Medayil Vikaraman was speaking.

All three political fronts - BJP, Congress and LDF - were least interested in discussing real issues and repeatedly the council sessions are turning into a platform for staging protests and walkouts. Following ruckus, Mayor Arya Rajendran asked the health standing committee to read out the report on the sanitation drive and concluded the council meeting.

Health standing committee chairperson Gayathri Babu in her reply said that around Rs 14 lakh was additionally disbursed to around nine corporation wards for pre-monsoon sanitation drives.