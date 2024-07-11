Two more cases of cholera confirmed in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two more cases of cholera were confirmed in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Both individuals were residing in the special school hostel at Neyyattinkara, where a person had recently succumbed to the disease. Currently, 11 individuals are receiving treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital with symptoms of the disease, all of whom are hostel inmates of the Sree Karunya Mission Special School for the Mentally Challenged.

To prepare for potential further cases, the health department has made arrangements for setting up isolation wards at Iranimuttom Community Health Centre. Efforts have been initiated to locate hostel inmates who had departed for their homes prior to the first reported case. So far, a total of four cholera cases have been confirmed in the state.

Meanwhile, the health department has established a rapid response team to investigate the causes of the outbreak and to develop a strategy to halt its spread. The hostel has been temporarily closed, and the health department is closely monitoring the spread of fever. Over the past 24 hours, more than 13,000 individuals sought treatment for fever in the state, with 225 dengue cases and one fatality reported. Additionally, twenty individuals were affected by leptospirosis, resulting in two fatalities.