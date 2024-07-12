1/5th of forest land diverted for non-forest uses: CAG

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More than one-fifth of the total forest land in the state has been diverted for non-forest purposes and has become unsuitable for wildlife habitat, observed the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). The CAG report that was tabled before the state assembly on Thursday, further pointed out that the forest department’s failure to protect and maintain wildlife habitats had contributed to the rise in human-animal conflicts.

Going by the forest department’s own data, there’s largescale diversion of forest lands for non-forest purposes. The state has about 11,524.91 sq km of forest land, which constitutes around 29.66% of the state’s total area (38,863 sq km). Of these, about 21.81% (2,513.53 sq km) has been diverted for non-forest purposes. While 514.90 sq km of land was leased to KSEB, other PSUs and private plantations. Monoculture plantations are spread across 1,562.04 sq km.

The report said that primary causes of human-animal conflict include the loss, degradation and fragmentation of many wildlife habitats, and this has increased chances of Asian elephants and other wild animals encroaching upon human settlements. The CAG criticised the department for not conducting any carrying capacity studies of wildlife habitats.

“Failure of the department to prevent diversion of forest lands for non-forest purposes, protect wildlife habitats from encroachments, unplanned development projects, maintain wildlife habitats by securing elephant corridors, removal of invasive species, ensuring food and water availability etc are major reasons leading to HWCs in the state,” said the report.

The report also identified lapses in management of wildlife habitats including absence of carrying-capacity studies of wildlife habitats, large-scale diversion of forest lands, unplanned development, failure of department to evict/arrest encroachments, etc. The state lost 445 people to man-animal conflicts during 2017-18 to 2020-21.

After checking effectiveness of mitigating measures, the CAG observed the need for coordination with various stakeholders to reduce human-animal conflicts.

Balance sheets of 75 PSUs paint grim picture

The aggregate accumulated loss of 75 PSUs was Rs 19,169.12 crore and the net worth of 46 among them had been completely eroded by accumulated loss, putting their net worth negative. This was revealed in the CAG’s “General Purpose Financial Report of Public Sector Undertakings” for 2021-2022 tabled in the assembly on Thursday. The net worth of the 46 PSUs was (-) Rs 12,460.21 crore against an equity investment of Rs 6,081.18 crore.