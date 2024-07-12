Kerala CM urges innovators to make AI tools to predict extreme weather events

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday called for using generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) to predict extreme weather events, making it a life-saver, and improve irrigation, fertilisation and pest resistance to improve agricultural production and productivity.

He was speaking after inaugurating the country’s first GenAI Conclave, organised by the KSIDC in collaboration with IBM, at Lulu Grand Hyatt Bolghatty International Convention Centre in Kochi. The two-day conclave concludes Friday.

“This Gen AI Conclave assumes greater significance as it is taking place at a time when generative artificial intelligence is rapidly developing and opening up a myriad of opportunities to the world. As a hub of IT and startups in the country, Kerala can function as India’s nerve centre in making indigenous contributions in the field of generative artificial intelligence,” Pinarayi said.

Pinarayi mentioned how the agriculture sector all around the globe is acutely affected by the effects of global warming and climate change are acutely felt on agriculture.

Highlighting the battle that the fishing community has to wage to eke out a living, the CM urged innovators to come up with AI tools that can predict the availability of a healthy catch in an exact spot. It will make things much easier for such communities, including in our country, he said.

The Government of Kerala has pioneered an Industries Policy that prioritises AI-based industries, offering 18 incentives to promote AI-driven MSMEs and companies, he added.