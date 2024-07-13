AI cluster, dedicated policy this fiscal, says Rajeeve

KOCHI: The state government will announce a dedicated Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy this fiscal year, said Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Friday. He was speaking at the valedictory function of the two-day International GenAI Conclave in Kochi.

“The AI sector has been identified as a priority sector in the State’s Industrial Policy. In tune with this, a dedicated AI policy, complying with ESG goals for the state shall be announced during this fiscal,” he said, adding that support will be included in the policy to enhance existing infrastructure and create a more futuristic AI ecosystem in the state.

AI cluster is also proposed to be established in the state, he said. “AI cluster-based Industrial Park shall be established on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis in association with various technology and knowledge partners,” Rajeeve said. According to him, this will facilitate the creation of common infrastructure, including graphics processing centres, global capability centres and other ecosystem support infrastructure. “Plug and play besides incubation facilities will also be established in association with anchor investors,” he added.

Elaborating on the AI policy, Rajeeve said, “As per the new policy, the government will provide financial aid, including share capital, to startups in the segment. Preferential share capital investments of up to `5 crore shall be provided by KSIDC to AI entities with a minimum investment of `10 crore. Scale-up loan support of `1 crore shall be provided along with other incentives notified in the Industrial Policy.”

He said, “Existing MSMEs adopting AI technology or AI tools will be provided with financial incentives for the same, thereby strengthening AI entities in the state, as also empowering the MSME segment.” Under the policy, AI will be adopted in various core sectors like marine genome sequencing, tourism, healthcare and IT/ITeS with the support of technology groups, he said.

“The government will strengthen governance using AI. We will encourage the use of AI in schemes and initiatives of government departments and agencies. As first step, companies in the Mission 1000 scheme will be encouraged to adopt AI technologies,” he said. AI tools will be incorporated into the online mechanism for processing application forms, resolving investor queries, decision making and licensing support by government agencies.

