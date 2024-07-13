Journalist Venkatesh Ramakrishnan’s travelogue released

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Vazhivitta Yathrakal’, a book by senior journalist Venkatesh Ramakrishnan was released by LSG Minister M B Rajesh by handing over a copy to Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan at the Bharat Bhavan here.

Published by Mathrubhumi Books, the book is a comprehensive compilation documenting the extensive journeys undertaken by the senior journalist over a span of four decades. Through vivid narratives and personal experiences, the book offers readers a captivating glimpse into the evolving landscapes of Indian life showcasing the cultural, social, and political transformations witnessed across the country during this period.

“Venkatesh Ramakrishnan is a person who proved how necessary travel is in journalism,” Minister Rajesh said after the book release. Rajesh recalled vivid discussions and insights gathered during the author’s travels, particularly highlighting the political dynamics in North India during past Lok Sabha elections.