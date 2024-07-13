Kerala Cricket Association admits to lapses after sexual abuse allegations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the sexual abuse of minor girl trainees by a coach under the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) triggered public outrage, the cricket body has admitted to its shortcomings and promised corrective measures to avoid a repeat of such incidents.

Addressing a news conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, KCA president Jayesh George said the association stands with the students and denied protecting the coach, Manu. He said KCA does not intend to remain under the shadow of allegations by protecting such a person.

He said the association has decided to form an internal women’s grievance redressal committee. “Since children may hesitate to report misconduct even to their parents, KCA has initiated a programme in collaboration with the ‘Dil Se’ foundation to provide necessary training and counselling to prevent abuse against children. KCA also plans to offer special counselling to children who trained under Manu, with the support of the Child Rights Commission,” added Jayesh.

The KCA has officially informed all state cricket associations not to appoint Manu. The KCA has also requested to cancel Manu’s coaching certification from the National Cricket Academy. They have made it mandatory to have a police clearance certificate when hiring new coaches and staff.

“Manu joined the Thiruvananthapuram District Cricket Association as a coach on October 12, 2012. Although the first allegation against Manu arose in 2018, neither children nor parents had lodged any complaint with the association at that time. The association became aware of these issues only when Childline and the police began their investigation,” said Jayesh.