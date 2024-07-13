Kerala govt clears path for new bypass with royalty exemption for materials

KOCHI: The path has finally been cleared for the implementation of the Angamaly-Kundannoor bypass project with the state government deciding to exempt aggregates and earth required for the crucial greenfield highway, aimed at decongesting NH 544, from royalty.

“It’s learnt that the state cabinet has decided to exempt the construction materials from royalty, but we’re yet to get an official order in this regard. This was a key condition put forward by the Centre in meeting the full land acquisition cost for the Ernakulam bypass,” said a senior official with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The cabinet has decided to relax the provisions of the KMMC (Kerala Minor Mineral Concession) Rules, 2015, to extend royalty exemption to Ernakulam bypass and Kollam-Chenkotta (NH 744) projects, subject to conditions.

NHAI had approved the 47km greenfield highway project, connecting Karayamparambu near Angamaly to Kundannoor, back in January 2023. As per the initial agreement, the state had to share 25% cost of land acquisition. However, the state requested the Centre to exempt it from the same. The latter agreed on the condition that the state should exempt the GST and the royalty on aggregates and earth for the project.

“The crucial project got stalled after the state went on delaying the announcement. When I raised the project delay with Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, over a week ago, the latter cited the delay on the part of the state in giving GST and royalty exemptions. Now that the state has finally acted, we expect the project to gather steam,” said Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden.

The next step is the publication of the 3A notification (under the National Highways Act, 1956) to acquire land for the bypass project, with the Centre meeting the full cost of around Rs 2,000 crore.