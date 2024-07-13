MVD seizes ‘unfit’ school van carrying children in Kochi

KOCHI: A couple of days after a school bus caught fire in Kundannoor, the motor vehicle department (MVD) on Friday seized a school van operating without a fitness certificate. An MVD squad seized the vehicle, belonging to an international school functioning at Kalamassery, from Vazhakkala in Kakkanad.

“The school van was seized after a random inspection by the squad. There were six students inside the bus,” said Motor Vehicle Inspector Assim V I, who led the squad.

The students were taken to school in another vehicle and the authorities were instructed to produce the vehicle for an inspection after resolving the problems.

“We are planning to conduct a drive to spot such illegal operations,” the officer said. Rajesh A R, another inspector with MVD, said any violation of norms could lead to a fine and seizure of the vehicle concerned.

“In some cases, violations lead to the rejection of the vehicles’ fitness certificates.”

The department has conducted awareness classes this year for around 750 persons, mostly drivers and helpers, he said.

“Around 900 educational institution vehicles are registered in the district. Fitness tests are held in April and May. Of these, around 300 vehicles clear the fitness test before the academic year begins in June,” Rajesh said.

The MVD issues stickers to vehicles which clear the test, he said.

“This year, 259 vehicles attended the marathon test held before the school reopening. Except for a few, most of the vehicles passed the test. The other vehicles also cleared the fitness test within a few days, after resolving the issues,” the officer added.

