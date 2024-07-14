43 high-ranking posts vacant in Kerala police

KOCHI: Though the state tops the nation in registering the most number of criminal cases, the Kerala police are functioning with a shortage of 43 IPS officers, according to the data placed before the assembly by the home department.

Offering some relief, 20 police officers in state service are in line to receive conferred IPS ranks.

While a meeting in that regard was convened on June 20 by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), an official notification and appointment are expected to take some more time. Sources in the police department said that the allocation of additional charge to high-ranking officers also indicate the necessity of immediate recruitment to vacant posts.

“There is a shortage among high-ranking officers in the posts from Superintendent (SP) to Additional Director General of Police (ADGP). The delay in completing the appointment procedure is the main reason behind the posts lying vacant,” a senior police officer with the office of DIG, police administration, told TNIE.

An IPS-ranked officer took charge as DIG, administration, just two days ago, the source said.

The 20 police personnel set to receive conferred IPS were finalised by UPSC officials from a list of eligible officers submitted by the state government, said another source with the police department.

“The shortlisted officers will be officially appointed by the UPSC after receiving approval from the state and central governments,” the officer said.

Usually, the official notification comes within 30 days of the committee meeting, and the department is awaiting official confirmation, the source added.

Meanwhile, Ernakulam Range DIG Putta Vimaladitya, who also holds the additional charge of the Anti-Terrorist Squad, said: “Being part of a system, functioning with additional charge doesn’t overlap or affect actual duty. But if more officers are available, it will result in better productivity.”