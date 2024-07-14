Congress leaders target Divya S Iyer for eulogising Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the largest transshipment port in Kerala welcomed its first mothership, ‘San Fernando’ from China, Dr Divya S Iyer, managing director, of Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd, came under flak from a section of youth leaders for eulogising Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in her speech. Dr P Sarin, KPCC digital media cell convener and KPCC secretary B R M Shafeer targeted Dr Divya. The criticism assumes significance as former Youth Congress state vice-president K S Sabarinadhan is the husband of Divya Iyer.

When political wrangling over credit for Vizhinjam harbour continues unabated, two youth leaders of the Congress came up against Divya on their Facebook pages. During her presidential address, Divya had said that Kerala has forgotten the stage where mega projects would be confined to files and a time has come when a state government is here to implement them under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. An irked Shafeer told TNIE that she is free to show political affiliations when she is holding a responsible post.

“But as the managing director of VISL, Divya should have ensured that Leader of OppositionV D Satheesan was invited when the first container ship anchored at Vizhinjam port. Kochi airport, three Goshree Bridges, Ezhimala Naval Academy and Kannur airport are a few of the mega projects launched during the tenure of K Karunakaran and Oommen Chandy governments. Divya could have at least recalled the role played by former CM Oommen Chandy in implementing the Vizhinjam Port,” said Shafeer, a regular face in television channel debates.