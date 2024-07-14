GCDA to terminate contract over shoddy construction of Mundamveli flats

KOCHI: The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) is set to fire its contractor, the Thrissur District Labour Contract Society (TDLC), after it came under fire for “shabby” construction of an apartment complex at Mundamveli to rehabilitate erstwhile residents of P&T Colony.
The move comes even as TDLC, a government-accredited agency, carried out some quick-fix repairs on the flats.
GCDA will fix water leaks and set up a sewage treatment plant (STP), besides implementing other permanent solutions. The repair work, though, will take at least a year.
“TDLC prepared the design and implemented it. There have been certain lapses on its part, including lack of provision for sunshades and common openings, which caused the water seepage. We’ve decided to implement the permanent solutions ourselves. The contract with the agency will be terminated soon,” a senior GCDA official said.
The apartment complex was built under the LIFE Mission project after the erstwhile P&T Colony, located on the banks of Perandoor Canal, in Kadavanthra, faced constant flooding during heavy rain. Around 77 beneficiaries identified by Kochi corporation were
relocated to the complex, located on 70 cents at Rameswaram, near Thoppumpady, on January 31.
No sooner had they moved in than residents complained of rainwater seepage in the building and leakage of the septic tanks, among other issues.
“They have given us a set of complaints in writing. The agency fixed most of them within the defect-notification period. Even the water seepage has been addressed to a certain extent,” the official added.
“A technical committee chaired by the chief engineer of the LSG department has arrived at a solution for the leakage issue. It has been decided to use a water-proofing compound that is used on ships. However, the work cannot be carried out on wet surfaces. December-January would be the ideal time to start the work,” the official said.
GCDA has also decided to set up a packaged STP to fix the septic-tank issue. TDLC now removes the septic waste every three to four days as a temporary measure.
“We’re in talks with a Bengaluru-based firm,” the official said.