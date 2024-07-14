GCDA to terminate contract over shoddy construction of Mundamveli flats

KOCHI: The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) is set to fire its contractor, the Thrissur District Labour Contract Society (TDLC), after it came under fire for “shabby” construction of an apartment complex at Mundamveli to rehabilitate erstwhile residents of P&T Colony.

The move comes even as TDLC, a government-accredited agency, carried out some quick-fix repairs on the flats.

GCDA will fix water leaks and set up a sewage treatment plant (STP), besides implementing other permanent solutions. The repair work, though, will take at least a year.

“TDLC prepared the design and implemented it. There have been certain lapses on its part, including lack of provision for sunshades and common openings, which caused the water seepage. We’ve decided to implement the permanent solutions ourselves. The contract with the agency will be terminated soon,” a senior GCDA official said.

The apartment complex was built under the LIFE Mission project after the erstwhile P&T Colony, located on the banks of Perandoor Canal, in Kadavanthra, faced constant flooding during heavy rain. Around 77 beneficiaries identified by Kochi corporation were

relocated to the complex, located on 70 cents at Rameswaram, near Thoppumpady, on January 31.

No sooner had they moved in than residents complained of rainwater seepage in the building and leakage of the septic tanks, among other issues.