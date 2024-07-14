Kerala: Dreams take flight for Ezhome’s elderly women

KANNUR: At 72, Kannur native Janaki is living her dream. Her days are now filled with dance practices and performances. It was not long ago that she spent her time on household chores and doting on her grandchildren, never imagining she’d ever realise her childhood aspiration of becoming a dancer.

She is part of a group of remarkable women over 60 from the quite village of Ezhome, in Kannur, who are defying age and social conventions. Three dance troupes have emerged from Ezhome, giving 19 women a platform to showcase their talents. One of these troupes, featuring Janaki, Vasantha, Leela, Savithri, Shamala, Dhaakshayani, and Shobha -- all aged between 60 and 72 -- has become a beacon of inspiration.

The initiative is part of Kudumbashree’s effort to bring older women into the societal mainstream. Janaki recalls her team’s early days: “Our first performance was at a New Year celebration organised by a local club. Many of us had never danced before, but we practised diligently and delivered a great performance. Since then, we’ve performed on seven stages and encouraged others to start similar groups. Now, our 5th ward alone boasts three such groups,” she says, beaming with pride.

For many of the women, joining a dance troupe was a dream they thought was beyond them. “Women our age often confine themselves to their homes. We’ve watched our daughters and granddaughters perform, never thinking we’d get the chance. So when Kudumbashree invited us to form a team, we were ecstatic. We don’t perform for money. We even purchased the costumes. Our ultimate goal is to stay active and engaged in society,” Janaki stresses.

Their journey hasn’t been without challenges. “People do keep asking whether we didn’t have work at home or if we are crazy to dance at our age. Some are worried about our health. But our happiness is what matters most, and our families have been incredibly supportive,” Janaki adds. Now, these dance groups are a vibrant part of the community, performing at panchayat events and other local gatherings. They’ve garnered support from both the panchayat and Kudumbashree, with Kerala Kalavedhi members helping them choreograph new performances and offering emotional support.