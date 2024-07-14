Kerala’s first animal ambulance service launched in Kannur

KANNUR: The biggest challenge an animal lover faces is finding a vehicle to take an injured animal to a veterinary hospital. Addressing the issue, Pug Mark Wildlife Conservation and Rescue Force, a Wayanad-based NGO, has launched the state’s first animal ambulance in Kannur. Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran flagged off the ambulance from Kannur District Veterinary Hospital on Saturday.

The ambulance will transport wild, domestic, and street animals. The NGO will provide free services for wild and stray animals, while pet owners will be charged a minimal service fee.

“It is very difficult to take injured wild animals or strays roaming the streets to the hospital. The forest department has limited facilities to transport rescued animals. More often it is not possible to carry them in small vehicles like autorickshaws and without proper treatment, they will succumb to their injuries. That’s why we decided to launch the animal ambulance,” said the NGO’s district coordinator Sreejith Harvest.

The ambulances are equipped to suit the needs of different animals at a cost of Rs 8 lakh. A surveillance camera has been installed inside the vehicle to monitor the animal’s condition while it is being transported.

There are three rescuers and six ambulance drivers in Kannur who are also members of the NGO. “Animal ambulance services will be available throughout the district. If we receive information that an animal is injured, we will immediately reach the spot and take the animal to the nearest government veterinary hospital. If necessary, we will transport the animal to another hospital for expert treatment,” Sreejith added. The NGO members informed that they would start functioning within 10 days. They added that the initiative will be launched in Wayanad in the next phase.