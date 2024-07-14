Only 10 per cent of repair work carried out in Kochi's Mundamveli apartments, say residents

KOCHI: Amid claims by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) that the contracting agency has carried out a large chunk of the repair work on the apartment complex in Mundamveli, residents responded by saying that only 10% of the proposed repairs had been completed and that they are still facing a “harrowing time”.

“When we were shifted from P&T Colony in January this year, our hopes were rekindled. But the experience has been harrowing. Water has been seeping from many of the upper floors when inhabitants use the toilet or take bath. Some of the residents can’t even cook food when those living in the top floors use the bathroom. Waterlogging was our only concern at Kammatipaadam,” said Abhilash P Parameshwaran, president of P&T Apartment Residents Association.

The charges fly in the face of what LSG Minister M B Rajesh told the assembly the other day when Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod raised the matter.

“The minister claimed that 70% of the repair work had been completed. Actually, it’s more like 10%, and that too mostly plastering of the walls below the kitchen sinks and application of a compound to fix leakage in a couple of bathrooms,” Abhilash pointed out.

The biggest issue is, however, the overflowing septic tanks. “Now, the agency is clearing the septic waste every third day. But how long can this go on? We want a permanent solution,” said Rajesh, one of the oldest residents. P&T Colony, located on the banks of the Perandoor Canal, near Kadavanthra, suffered from perennial waterlogging, as even a small shower caused the canal to overflow.