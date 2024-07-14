Thiruvananthapuram leads charge in e-car sales in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the electric revolution taking over the automotive industry, Thiruvananthapuram is leading the way in the state in terms of e-car sales. This shift is being fuelled by growing environmental awareness and the city’s booming IT, life sciences, health care, and logistics sectors, which have drawn new residents and cutting-edge technology.
Until July 11 of this year, the district recorded the sale of 3,297 e-cars. Ernakulam followed close behind at 3,219, with Thrissur in third place (2,577). With just over five months left for 2024, Thiruvananthapuram seems to have taken over from Ernakulam, which lead the way with 1,927 e-car sales for the whole of 2023. The capital district stood second with 1,420, followed by Thrissur (1,197), Kozhikode (886) and Kollam (596).
It was in 2020 that the government took the decision to lease Tata Nexon EVs to the motor vehicles department (MVD). Sixty-five cars were handed over to officials for firsthand experience and building confidence in the technology. The trial, overseen by the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (Anert), paved the way for a broader rollout. Later, the vehicles were handed over to 25 government departments.
The state capital has several charging stations, with more on the way. “We have stations at PMG, Shanghumugham, Nalanchira, Nemom, Pattom with more in other locations run by other private investors. We plan to open 13-14 more stations in the next three months. The ease of charging adds to the appeal, says Manoharan J, head of e-mobility at Anert.
“The credibility of government-tested vehicles has further emboldened the people’s choice of EVs in the city,” he added.
However, anxiety over mileage is a concern. While a 300km range is typical, factors like AC usage, speed, and terrain can reduce this to around 200km. Higher-end models (in the Rs 15-25 lakh range) can maintain the 300km range, but more fast charging stations are needed. Currently, there are 800 fast chargers on major roads, but power feasibility remains a challenge. “At the moment, one cannot take an impromptu trip in an EV. One has to track the charging stations beforehand,” says Maya Hari, an entrepreneur.
Stations must charge 8-10 vehicles daily to be financially viable, a target not always met in regions like Idukki and Wayanad. To incentivise private investors, the government provides a 25% subsidy on the cost of machines. This has benefitted 23 private investors so far.
Considering the power-guzzling nature of the industry, subsidies are also being provided to private operators who install solar panels. Around 13 investors have taken advantage of thisconcession. “Opening cafeterias or restaurants near stations can turn charging time into business opportunities,” adds Manoharan.
Short-distance motorists seem to benefit the most from the use of EVs. “I had solar panels installed at home, so switching to an electric car has proven to be very beneficial. Our family typically drives about 30km daily and the car performs well for this purpose,” said Ninan Sabu, an LLB graduate.
Thiruvananthapuram’s smart city project has sanctioned 13 locations for public charging stations, with nine dedicated solely to cars and the rest four for buses. Anert provides support to private investors, from site verification to technical assistance.
With car manufacturers such as Tata, Hyundai, MG, and Mahindra coming out with more offerings, expanding the infrastructure has assumed greater importance. And increased competition will lead to improved technology, which will benefit both users and other stakeholders.
Currently, Anert charges Rs 10 plus GST per unit for slow chargers and Rs 13-22 plus GST for fast chargers. Private players levy Rs 18-22 plus GST. As more people invest in EVs, Thiruvananthapuram is not just driving towards a cleaner future, it’s leading the charge.