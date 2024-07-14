Thiruvananthapuram leads charge in e-car sales in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the electric revolution taking over the automotive industry, Thiruvananthapuram is leading the way in the state in terms of e-car sales. This shift is being fuelled by growing environmental awareness and the city’s booming IT, life sciences, health care, and logistics sectors, which have drawn new residents and cutting-edge technology.

Until July 11 of this year, the district recorded the sale of 3,297 e-cars. Ernakulam followed close behind at 3,219, with Thrissur in third place (2,577). With just over five months left for 2024, Thiruvananthapuram seems to have taken over from Ernakulam, which lead the way with 1,927 e-car sales for the whole of 2023. The capital district stood second with 1,420, followed by Thrissur (1,197), Kozhikode (886) and Kollam (596).

It was in 2020 that the government took the decision to lease Tata Nexon EVs to the motor vehicles department (MVD). Sixty-five cars were handed over to officials for firsthand experience and building confidence in the technology. The trial, overseen by the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (Anert), paved the way for a broader rollout. Later, the vehicles were handed over to 25 government departments.

The state capital has several charging stations, with more on the way. “We have stations at PMG, Shanghumugham, Nalanchira, Nemom, Pattom with more in other locations run by other private investors. We plan to open 13-14 more stations in the next three months. The ease of charging adds to the appeal, says Manoharan J, head of e-mobility at Anert.

“The credibility of government-tested vehicles has further emboldened the people’s choice of EVs in the city,” he added.