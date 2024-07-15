Congress’s Wayanad conclave tomorrow; revamp, local body polls top on agenda

KOCHI/ THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Discussions on the long-pending organisational revamp of the party and the local body elections due in Kerala in December 2025 would be top on the agenda as Congress leaders gather in Wayanad for a two-day conclave from July 16.

The Congress state leadership has been dilly-dallying on the revamp, allegedly due to a communication gap between KPCC state president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan.

Now, the Congress is gearing up to appoint new office-bearers ahead of the Palakkad and Chelakara assembly byelections and the local body polls. If everything goes to plan, many young leaders will assume key roles, a move aimed at boosting the party’s efficiency, sources said.

Ahead of the LS polls, former Thrissur MP T N Prathapan was appointed the KPCC working president, a position vacant since the death of senior leader P T Thomas. If MP Kodikunnil Suresh, a special invitee in the Congress Working Committee, steps down as the working president, a new appointment will be made.

Additionally, the KPCC treasurer’s post, vacant for about two years, will be filled. Sources said some inactive KPCC office-bearers will be removed and fresh faces inducted too. “Allegations of organisational lapses were levelled against some DCC presidents during the LS elections, leading to calls for their replacement. There is a suggestion to replace all 14 DCC presidents, and a complete revamp cannot be ruled out,” a senior Congress leader told TNIE.

In Thrissur, DCC president Jose Vallur was removed following allegations regarding the defeat of senior leader K Muraleedharan in the LS elections. Palakkad MP V K Sreekandan is acting as the president and a new appointment is in the offing. Leaders from Thiruvananthapuram and Attingal constituencies had also highlighted organisational shortcomings during the LS polls. Moreover, a KPCC inquiry found lapses by the Kasaragod DCC.

Existing state and district committees, appointed during the tenures of ex-party presidents V M Sudheeran and Mullappally Ramachandran, are viewed as ‘jumbo’, but a call to cut short the number of functionaries has not materialised due to pressure from various factions.