Kochi: Police nab 10 people who attended b’day party of goon’s child

KOCHI: Ernakulam Rural police nabbed 10 people who arrived for the birthday party of a gang leader’s child, on the lines of a celebration made popular by the Malayalam movie Aavesham, in Varapuzha on Sunday.

A special squad led by rural police chief Vaibhav Saxena picked up the partygoers before they gathered at the venue. Two minors, who were part of the group, were released after a preliminary identification parade. The remaining eight were placed under preventive custody until evening.

“The birthday celebration was organised by Radhakrishnan, a native of Cheranallur and an accused in different cases under various police stations. A gangster previously charged with murder had travelled from Palakkad to attend the event,” a source said. The party was held at the rented home of Radhakrishnan at Punchakuzhi, he said.

Anas, 25, of Chavakkad; Arshad, 23, from Aluva; Harippad residents Sooraj, 26, and Yadhu Krishnan, 27; Vaduthala resident Sherin Xavier, 47; Sudhakaran, 42, From Kochi; Alathur resident Muhammed Shamnas, 28; and Vasanth Kumar, 22, from Eloor; were those put under preventive arrest, the officer said.

“The goons were picked up after the hours-long surveillance by a three-member squad in plainclothes. Party organisers even tried to change the venue to divert police attention,” said Saxena. He emphasised the police’s stance against gatherings of criminals that could lead to illicit activities or conspiracies.

Responding to the repeated staging of Aavesham-model birthday parties, he said, “It seems inspired by the movies, but such trends cannot be tolerated.” He also noted that mobile phones seized from the detainees yielded valuable information.

Recently, police took 32 people, including 16 minors, into custody for gathering to celebrate the birthday of a goonda leader at Thekkinkadu Maidan, Thrissur.