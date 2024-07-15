Narcotics cases surge in Kochi but origin remains mystery

KOCHI: On Saturday, the Infopark Police arrested two youths in Kakkanad for allegedly possessing synthetic drugs intended for sale. Ashik Ansari (22), from Thodupuzha, and Sooraj V S (21), from North Paravoor, were nabbed in a joint operation by the Kochi City District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) and the Infopark Police. They were found with 2.92 grams of cocaine and 0.37 grams of MDMA, with the police stating that an investigation is under way to determine the source of the drugs.

The previous day, on Friday, two other youths were arrested in Mattanchery for allegedly possessing MDMA. Nizam (27), from Panayapally, and Sajeer (27), from Cherlayikkadavu, were nabbed by the Mattanchery police following a tip-off about drug trafficking in West Kochi. Nizam was found with 2.85 grams of MDMA while Sajeer had 2.60 grams of MDMA and Rs 9,570 in cash at his residence. Both have prior records related to drug trafficking and were allegedly selling drugs to youths and students in Kochi. The police are investigating the origins of the narcotics.

Despite the city experiencing a surge in synthetic drug flow, the enforcement authorities have struggled to identify the source of the contraband in many cases. Although the Kochi City police are arresting traffickers and seizing drugs, efforts to trace the supply chains often reach dead ends. Synthetic drugs like MDMA, ecstasy, and LSD are frequently carried in small quantities – two or three grams – and in various forms, making them difficult to trace.

Unlike alcohol, detecting drug abuse is challenging because of a lack of immediate detection kits, requiring urine and blood tests instead. Police personnel cannot forcibly test individuals based on mere suspicion, particularly youths, officers pointed out.

However, in March, a significant breakthrough occurred when Nigerian national Maxwell, 38, was arrested by the city police from Bengaluru. Maxwell was part of a racket smuggling synthetic drugs to Kochi and was suspected of smuggling in drugs from Bengaluru about 30 times over six months. Investigation is progressing in the case.

Kochi City Police Commissioner S Syamsundar attributed the increase in drug seizures to an extensive crackdown by the city police’s anti-narcotic cell.

“Three sub-inspectors have been deputed to the anti-narcotic cell, which has been strengthened. They are carrying out an extensive drive, resulting in more cases and seizures,” the commissioner said.