Narcotics cases surge in Kochi but origin remains mystery

KOCHI: On Saturday, the Infopark Police arrested two youths in Kakkanad for allegedly possessing synthetic drugs intended for sale. Ashik Ansari (22), from Thodupuzha, and Sooraj V S (21), from North Paravoor, were nabbed in a joint operation by the Kochi City District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) and the Infopark Police. They were found with 2.92 grams of cocaine and 0.37 grams of MDMA, with the police stating that an investigation is under way to determine the source of the drugs.
The previous day, on Friday, two other youths were arrested in Mattanchery for allegedly possessing MDMA. Nizam (27), from Panayapally, and Sajeer (27), from Cherlayikkadavu, were nabbed by the Mattanchery police following a tip-off about drug trafficking in West Kochi. Nizam was found with 2.85 grams of MDMA while Sajeer had 2.60 grams of MDMA and Rs 9,570 in cash at his residence. Both have prior records related to drug trafficking and were allegedly selling drugs to youths and students in Kochi. The police are investigating the origins of the narcotics.
Despite the city experiencing a surge in synthetic drug flow, the enforcement authorities have struggled to identify the source of the contraband in many cases. Although the Kochi City police are arresting traffickers and seizing drugs, efforts to trace the supply chains often reach dead ends. Synthetic drugs like MDMA, ecstasy, and LSD are frequently carried in small quantities – two or three grams – and in various forms, making them difficult to trace.
Unlike alcohol, detecting drug abuse is challenging because of a lack of immediate detection kits, requiring urine and blood tests instead. Police personnel cannot forcibly test individuals based on mere suspicion, particularly youths, officers pointed out.
However, in March, a significant breakthrough occurred when Nigerian national Maxwell, 38, was arrested by the city police from Bengaluru. Maxwell was part of a racket smuggling synthetic drugs to Kochi and was suspected of smuggling in drugs from Bengaluru about 30 times over six months. Investigation is progressing in the case.
Kochi City Police Commissioner S Syamsundar attributed the increase in drug seizures to an extensive crackdown by the city police’s anti-narcotic cell.
“Three sub-inspectors have been deputed to the anti-narcotic cell, which has been strengthened. They are carrying out an extensive drive, resulting in more cases and seizures,” the commissioner said.
Those arrested are predominantly youths working in the private sector in Kochi, often procuring drugs from their friend circles, according to officers. Recent data from the Kochi City police indicates that an average of 364 cases have been registered under the NDPS Act in one month this year, compared to 280 last year and 229 in 2022.
Commissioner Syamsundar said the crackdown aims to rescue youths from drug abuse. “We need the involvement of all sections of society to curb the drug menace,” he added.
Ernakulam Rural police’s awareness album making waves
Amid a rise in narcotic cases, an awareness video album by the Ernakulam Rural police is making waves on social media platforms. Released through Kerala Police’s social media handles, the album attempts to issue a wake-up call to youngsters who have ruined their lives with drug abuse and spreads the message that life itself is the real addiction. The album – shot under the guidance of District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena – features popular Malayalam actor Manju Warrier delivering a message against drug abuse. The six-minute video was directed by police officer Arun Viswam and scripted by Anand Thevarkat, a co-writer of the police thriller Thalavan. Policemen Prasad Parappuram and Binu Malayattoor turned lyricist and composer respectively. Santhosh Anima, Aravind Nair, Neru-film fame Shankar Induchudan, and Dini, besides artists from Afghanistan and Angola, were the other crew members.