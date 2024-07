THIRUVANANPURAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rain across Kerala until July 18. The northern districts are expected to receive heavy rain on Monday, with red alert issued for Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, indicating potential rainfall of up to 20cm in 24 hours.

The Met department has sounded an orange alert for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Wayanad. A Yellow alert has been declared in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Idukki districts, with up to 11 cm of rainfall forecast.

Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has issued high wave alerts in Kannur and Kasaragod.

On Sunday, several parts of the state experienced heavy rain and strong winds. Ayyankunnu in Kannur recorded the maximum rainfall of 12cm on the day. Kollam, Munnar, Vadakara and Mananthavady recorded 6cm of rainfall each.

Holiday today

In view of the incessant rain, the district administrations

of Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod have declared a holiday for educational institutions on Monday.

Orange alert sounded in three districts tomorrow

“The monsoon has been gaining momentum due to the strengthening of wind on the coast, from Maharashtra to Kerala, and it will continue for the next two to three days. As a result, rain and wind will intensify in the high ranges,” said Rajeevan Erikkulam, a meteorologist with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority. The IMD has also issued orange alerts for the Kannur, Kasaragod, and Kozhikode districts on Tuesday, and for Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, and Malappuram on Wednesday.

As per the latest prediction, rain is expected to be moderate on July 18.

Strong winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph, is likely to prevail occasionally in the state during the period. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.