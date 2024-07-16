23-year-old jumps off 11-storey hotel building in Kochi, dies

KOCHI : A 23-year-old youth jumped off the terrace of an 11-storey hotel building at Kadavanthra on Monday noon. The deceased is Chris George of Ponnurunni. The body was severely disfigured as it fell on a gate at the entrance to the building, said a source.

“We don’t know if he was a staying at the hotel. Some of the employees of the roof-top bar hotel functioning in the same building identified that the youth was a customer,” a local resident said.

A suicide note was recovered from the body which read: “All good things must come to an end, and when my good things die, I too shall die with it.”

“We rushed to the spot after hearing about the incident. Mental distress might have led the youth to take the extreme step. We recovered a suicide note from the spot and a probe is on into the incident,” said a police officer of Ernakulam town south police station.

The body was released to relatives after a postmortem examination at the Ernakulam General Hospital.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)