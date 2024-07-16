Blame game over worker’s death: Kerala HC cautions railways, corporation

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday cautioned Southern Railway and Thiruvananthapuram corporation against engaging in a blame game over the death of sanitation worker Joy, who was swept away while cleaning the Amayizhanchan canal.

The court directed the civic body, district collector, and railways to file a report detailing the reasons for the flow of plastic waste into the canal, the manner in which the waste was removed, and the individuals responsible for it. Additionally, authorities were instructed to provide a specific plan of action for clearing the legacy waste accumulated in the canal, both within railway property and outside.

The division bench, comprising Justices Bechu Kurian Thomas and Gopinath P, in a special sitting, in the wake of the death of the sanitation worker, also directed the amici curiae to visit the site and file a report on the factors that led to the unfortunate incident. The amici curiae should also include their suggestions in the report.

The counsel for railways said that plastic waste mixed with unused clothes from the Thiruvananthapuram corporation area is causing severe blockages in several portions of the canal. To address this, the railways has provided metallic girders to prevent the flow of plastic waste, but they are n ot enough to handle the heavy influx of waste. Following a letter from the collector, permission was granted for the irrigation department to clean the railway section.

Railways clarified that when Joy entered the canal, a sudden increase in flow carried floating waste materials, which led to him being swept away.

The court emphasised that this is not the time for assigning blame. “We will identify where the mistake is and try to rectify it,” the bench said.

It also impleaded the corporation in the case and ordered that the civic body and government ensure that plastic waste does not flow into the canal.

Counsel for the corporation Suman Chakravarthy submitted that they had sent two letters to the railways requesting removal of the waste on its premises. Besides, on May 29, the collector had shot off a letter requesting action to clean waste deposited in the railway tunnel culvert in Thampanoor.

Special government pleader C Unnikrishnan said the government had called for a meeting of the railways based on the court’s directives and mentioned the existing waste collection contract of the railways ought to be reviewed. The court also asked the corporation to explain how it disposes of waste.