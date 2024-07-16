Kerala

Culvert mishap: Railways urged to pay compensation to victim’s family

General Education Minister V Sivankutty and DYFI have also demanded that the Railways provide financial aid and employment to the victim’s relatives.
Rescue services personnel retrieve the dead body of Joy, the sanitation worker who went missing in the canal Photo | Special arrangement
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Following criticism regarding the delay in maintaining the culvert, the Railways is now under pressure to compensate the family of N Joy, who died while cleaning the Amayizhanchan Canal.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty and DYFI have also demanded that the Railways provide financial aid and employment to the victim’s relatives. They argue that Joy was employed to clean the canal on railway property when the accident occurred.

Railway officials, however, maintain that their obligations are contractual and have to take a final decision after considering all options. It is learnt that a formal request from the government for compensation is unlikely as it would set a precedence.

Earlier Mayor Arya Rajendran and the Railway division authorities disagreed on the responsibility of cleaning the culvert to ensure smooth flow of water. The issue remains unresolved as both parties could not agree on the responsibility of managing the waste. During the talks, Thiruvananthapuram divisional railway manager Manish Thaplyal, expressed keenness in finding a permanent solution to the clogging at the culvert.

