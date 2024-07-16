Delay in launch of pre-monsoon sanitation drive forcing cleaning workers to risk their lives in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Delay in the launch of pre-monsoon sanitation drives was one of the primary reasons that forced sanitation workers to engage in risky cleaning activities.

According to official sources, the funds for carrying out the sanitation drive were released only after the advent of the monsoon in June. Pre-monsoon sanitation drives are often carried out ahead of the arrival of monsoon.

However, this year, it was delayed owing to the Lok Sabha polls. An official of the irrigation department blamed the apathy of the system for the delayed pre-monsoon sanitation drive.

“They release funds after the advent of the monsoon and put us under tremendous pressure by giving short deadlines for the completion of the work. We went and met the railway authorities about the cleaning of the tunnel passing underneath the central railway station. But we couldn’t convince them. The work has been pending for several years now. The tunnel has to be cleaned at least once in five years and the railway authorities should ensure this. We hope at least they now know about the importance of this and take adequate steps,” said the official.

The official said that the district disaster management authority should monitor all these activities by various departments. “We are ready to give all possible technical support to the railway authorities,” the official added.

LSGD Minister M B Rajesh admitted that there was a delay in the launch of the pre-monsoon sanitation drive.

“The Election Commission raised an objection for the MLAs and ministers to call for meetings with the officials as part of the code of conduct during the polls. But still, we took all the efforts to launch the work despite the challenging situation,” he said.