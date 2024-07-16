Each hour inside lift felt like a day: Raveendran Nair, man who was trapped in lift for two days

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : “It was a near-death experience for me. In the darkness, I lost track of time. I think I even saw my ancestors,” recounted Raveendran Nair, who was trapped inside a lift at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, for two nights.

When the lift door finally opened on Monday, after an agonising 42-hour wait, the 59-year-old was thankful to the lift operator, saying he seemed like a saviour sent to rescue him.

What started as a routine hospital visit on Saturday to treat a backache turned into a nightmare for Raveendran, an Ulloor resident and local secretary of CPI in Thirumala. Unsuspectingly, Raveendran entered lift number 11 located near the hospital superintendent’s office around noon to show his medical report to an orthopaedic doctor on another floor. “There was no sign board indicating maintenance. There was good lighting inside the lift as well, but no lift operator,” said Raveendran, a temporary employee of the Legislative Assembly.

The lift went up, almost reaching the second floor, and then came down with a thud and was suspended between the two floors.

Panic-stricken, Raveendran picked up his mobile phone which fell down, but couldn’t make calls as it was damaged. “The lights went off. I tried to call the helpline number using the phone inside the lift and also pressed the panic button repeatedly, but received no response,” he said.

Resigning himself to fate, he lay down using his bag as a pillow, finding solace only in the ventilation. He struggled to keep track of time without a functioning phone. “Each hour felt like a day. When I was finally freed, I thought it was already July 20,” he said.