First in state, Ernakulam General Hospital to publish institutional-based antibiotic policy

KOCHI : In an effort to reduce antimicrobial resistance, one of the major problems health systems across the globe face, and prevent the overuse of antibiotics, Ernakulam General Hospital, for the first time in the state, is set to publish an institution-based antibiotic policy based on the antibiogram created by the hospital.

The final stage of discussions on implementing the policy is in progress. “The antibiogram was prepared based on the culture result of around 4,500 positive isolates to find and understand the microorganisms and their sensitivity to resistance found in people here. The policy will be based on data collected over the last year,” said Dr Sivaprasad, state nodal officer for the Antimicrobial Resistance programme, hub and spoke model.

Dr Shahir Shah, superintendent of the hospital, said, “This will help doctors decide the category of antibiotics that can be issued to a patient. It will reduce the misuse of antibiotics. The approach is more evidence-based and ethical,” he said. The modified policy can help bring a behavioural change. “With constant monitoring, we can reduce the misuse of antibiotics and bring a behavioural change among the public, as well as doctors. It can help reduce treatment costs,” said Sivaprasad.

Data is being collected after the State mandated the preparation of district-level antibiograms. “With the implementation of the policy, Ernakulam GH will become the first institution under the Directorate of Health Services to have an institution-based antibiogram and publish a specific antibiotic policy,” added Dr Shahir.

Ernakulam had released the first district-level antibiogram, a report card of bacteria that can help doctors choose the right antibiotic to treat infection.