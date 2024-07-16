Kerala: Drummer boys get set to rock & roll

KOCHI : It was when remuneration and lack of opportunities became a problem that John Didimos, a drummer based in Kochi, decided to assemble professionals like him. When he started a WhatsApp group with eleven members, never in his wildest dreams did he expect it to grow into a community of 300 in just a few years, with members across south India.

“I started the WhatsApp group ‘Drummers Only’ because I felt drummers, too, needed a platform to share their concerns. The 11 initial members were mostly my friends. The intention was to provide a forum where we could talk about the problems and exchange strategies and ideas for promoting artists,” says John.

Charity activities and other events during floods and the pandemic made the group popular. And, now, the 300 members are coming together to host an event for the first time. “With over 300 members, we thought it was time to organise an event where we could get together, perform, educate, and entertain. The event on Tuesday will bring together drummers of all age groups. Our goal is to inspire the youth and popularise the art,” he adds.

“Drummers in the state have been empowered by the drum circle. Knowledge sharing has become possible as a result. Additionally, the group is available for medical and other crises,” said Allegro Music Academy head and percussionist Pradeep Radhakrishnan, who is based in Tripunithura.

Drumming has increased in popularity over the decades. “In the 1960s and ‘70s, we used to depend on artists from other states for shows. Now, we have a good number of drummers. Moreover, audiences and organisers of events are now aware of the efforts we put in. That has resulted in more acceptance,” he added.