Kerala: MPs unite to submit joint petition to Centre on finance-related issues

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A meeting of MPs from the state chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided to submit a joint memorandum to the Union Government raising finance-related matters. The MPs assured cooperation to protect the state’s interest, said a statement issued by the CMO.

K C Venugopal, MP, said his party was ready for joint efforts to get an eligible share of funds from the centre. Appreciating the stand, CM said the people’s representatives should stand united on matters of public interest. He said the government will take efforts for timely completion of centrally-sponsored schemes and fund utilisation. He said the government expects the MPs to raise the state’s concerns with the centre and to speed up development works.

The meeting decided to ask the centre to revert the decision to stop the work of the Global City project in Ernakulam. The state government had earlier given administrative sanction for land acquisition for the project in Aluva Taluk. Steps will be taken to secure sanction from the Union Science and Technology Department to form an SPV for the medical devices park at Thonnakkal in Thiruvananthapuram.

After the implementation of the National Food Security Act, the central allocation of food grains to the state dropped from 16 lakh tonnes to 14.25 lakh tonnes. The union government’s decision to fix a ceiling for the monthly distribution and penalty for excess distribution is against the state’s interest. The meeting decided to take up the matter with the centre.

The union government will be asked to establish an AIIMS at Kinaloor in Kozhikode. The centre will be asked to release the pending Rs 1,000 crore fund under the National Health Mission.

Efforts will be taken to extend ASEAN open sky policy to Kannur airport.

The union government and railways will be asked to take steps for sanctioning the Thalassery-Mysore, Nilambur-Nanchancode, Kanhangad-Kaniyur Panathoor rail routes.

The CM informed the meeting that the state has requested a special package worth Rs 24,000 crore.

Another package worth Rs 5,000 core was sought for the Vizhinjam Port project. The centre has also been requested to sanction a package to mitigate the losses due to the drought and losses to farmers. He said the centre will be asked to offer relaxation in CRZ rules for 109 coastal panchayats.

CM wants MPs to raise state’s concerns

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the government expects MPs to raise the state’s concerns with the Centre and to speed up development works. The meeting decided to ask the Centre to revert the decision to stop the work of the Global City project in Ernakulam.