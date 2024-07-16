Leaking Mundamveli flats: Congress takes out protest march to Greater Cochin Development Authority office

KOCHI : The district Congress committee on Monday took out a protest march to the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) office at Kadavanthra, alleging corruption in the LIFE Mission project implemented at Mundamveli to rehabilitate erstwhile P&T Colony residents.

Inaugurating the protest, Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil charged that the project is riddled with corruption and that the party would intensify protests on the issue in the coming days. DCC president Muhammed Shiyas presided over the protest meet. “Leakage has been reported from almost all the flats at Mundamveli, just four months after the inauguration of the flat complex. This reveals that the construction was not carried out properly,” Shiyas said.

Before January this year, the 77 beneficiaries were residing at the P&T Colony, located on the banks of Perandoor canal near Kadavanthra. Even a small shower causes the canal to overflow and filthy water used to enter their houses. They were finally shifted to the newly built flat complex this January.

However, the residents complained of water leakage and overflowing of septage. Though the GCDA claimed to have carried out 70% of the repair work, the residents countered this.

“Only 10% of the work has been completed,” said Abhilash P Parameshwaran, president of the P&T Apartment Residents’ Association.

Meanwhile, the GCDA is learnt to have initiated measures to terminate the contract with the Thrissur District Labour Contract Cooperative Society, which constructed the flat complex.