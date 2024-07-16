Mother, son die as wall collapses due to heavy rain in Palakkad

PALAKKAD: Motherher and her son died after the wall of their house fell down in Kannambra, near Vadakkenchery in Palakkad. Kottekkad Veettil Sulochana (70) and Ranjith (32) died at their house when the back wall of the one-room house they lived in fell down due to the heavy rain on Monday late at night.

“As it had rained heavily in the area last night, none of the people nearby heard the sound of the wall collapsing. When local residents arrived this morning, they noticed that the wall had collapsed. Then the information was communicated to the fire and rescue team. When they arrived, they found both of them lying among the fallen debris. They were taken to Alathur Taluk Hospital, but they were declared brought dead,” said a senior officer from Vadakkencherry police station.

Locals said Sulochana, wife of the late Sivan, was bedridden for quite some time. Ranjith worked in a private bus in Thrissur as a conductor and the family lived on Ranjith’s daily wages. “They had applied for a new house in the panchayat, and this accident happened while the process was going on,” locals told the media.

Vadakkencherry police reached the spot, and the bodies were shifted to the Palakkad district hospital for post-mortem procedures.