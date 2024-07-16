Sabarimala temple opens for Karkidakam pooja in Kerala

SABARIMALA : Sabarimala temple opened on Monday for the five-day monthly pooja for the Malayalam month of Karkidakam. Melsanthi Mahesh Nampoothiri opened the sreekovil of the temple at 5pm in the presence of thantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru. No ritual was performed at the sreekovil in the evening as part of the ongoing practice of the temple.

Darshan will be allowed to only those devotees who possess virtual queue passes. Special rituals, including kalabhabhishekam, laksharchana and sahasrakalasam, will be performed at the temple during the pooja days. Udayasthamana pooja, ashtabhishekam, pushpabhishekam and padi pooja will be the other rituals to be held at the temple.

On Tuesday, kalabhabhishekam will be held. As part of the ritual, the thantri will perform brahmakalasa pooja at the mandapam of the temple at 6.30am in the presence of the melsanthi. The ritual will conclude with kalabhabhishekam on the idol of the deity during uchcha pooja after the procession carrying the brahmakalasam led by the thantri circumambulated the sreekovil.

The temple will be closed on Saturday.