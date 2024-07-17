845 wild jumbo deaths in Kerala in nine years

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Calling for urgent measures to conserve the wild elephant population in Kerala, the latest inter-state census showed a significant increase in jumbo death rate in less than a decade. Between 2015 and 2023, 845 elephant deaths were recorded in Kerala’s forests.

The highest mortality rate — around 40% — was among elephants aged under 10, according to the study. In an effort to prevent a rise in mortality, the study called for a protocol similar to the one developed by Tamil Nadu — TN EDAF (elephant death audit framework).

Measures to address human-animal conflicts have also been highlighted by the study. According to the census brought out on Tuesday, the current wild elephant population in the state is 1,793, as against 1,920 in May 2023 (a 7% reduction), with a density of 0.19/km².

While there was no significant change in the population in Periyar reserve, (811 in 2023 and 813 in 2024), an increase of 16% was recorded in Nilambur. The census showed substantial decrease in elephant population in the other two elephant reserves — Wayanad (29%) and Anamudi (12%).

The difference in numbers compared to last year is natural and insignificant, since elephants migrate across reserves, based on water and fodder availability. The stable numbers in Periyar and Nilambur could be attributed to the undulating topography along the state border. Periyar offers more potential elephant habitats, compared to neighbouring reserves. The noticeable reduction in Wayanad could be due to climatic conditions like extreme dry seasons and late summer rain, it said.