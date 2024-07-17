Voters have got rid of their allergy towards Lotus, says senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In a veiled attack on the LDF and UDF, senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan opined that a third force will emerge if they don’t correct their stand in the coming elections. He also said the voters have got rid of their allergy towards the ‘Lotus’ symbol recalling the snubbing he received in the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat.

Muraleedharan was speaking at a seminar, ‘K Balakrishnan and Left politics’ coinciding with RSP leader K Balakrishnan’s 40th death anniversary commemoration organised by the party’s Thiruvananthapuram district unit. He said it is high time the two political fronts corrected their stands. Muraleedharan also said the Congress state leadership is aware of the danger lurking ahead which has led them to converge in Wayanad on a leadership meeting.

“Except for a particular community, the rest had cast their votes in favour of the BJP in Thrissur. Suresh Gopi did not win from there just because he is an actor as some claim. If Rajeev Chandrasekhar had landed in Thiruvananthapuram four months ahead of the LS polls, the situation would have been different. The Congress state leadership is not confident despite winning the election,” he said.