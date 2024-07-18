Congress probe likely to pin blame on Prathapan, Jose Valloor for LS defeat in Thrissur

The subcommittee is set to make scathing observations against former Thrissur DCC president Jose Valloor and his predecessor T N Prathapan, it is learnt.

Initially, the subcommittee had planned to submit their findings at the conclusion of the two-day Wayanad Conclave on Wednesday. But later they decided against it so as not to take the sheen off the conclave.

A source close to the subcommittee told TNIE that there have been serious lapses on the part of the Thrissur DCC leadership, leading to the defeat of senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan in the parliamentary election. “There were serious lapses right from the top to the bottom of the Thrissur DCC leadership. Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, there was a lack of preparation.

That proved to be a crucial factor,” the source said. It is also learnt that the subcommittee has decided to submit its report to the Congress state leadership by next week. Meanwhile, the three-member panel -- comprising senior Congress leader K C Joseph, INTUC state president R Chandrasekharan and KPCC working president T Siddique, MLA -- will be initiating their probe into the Alathur poll defeat from July 26.

Following unruly scenes at the Thrissur DCC office a few days after the Lok Sabha defeat, Jose Valloor was removed from office. Currently, Palakkad MP V K Sreekandan is holding interim charge of Thrissur DCC.